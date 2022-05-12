Don't indulge in political propaganda over actions of armed forces: EC fresh advisory to parties

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner. Rajeev Kumar will be replacing Sushil Chandra who conducted the last five state assembly elections in 2022.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

The Law Minister tweeted, "In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar."

Rajiv Kumar joined the Election Commission of India as Election Commissioner on 1st September 2020. Prior to assuming charge in Election Commission, Kumar was the Chairman, Public Enterprises Selection Board. He had joined as Chairman PESB in April 2020.

Rajiv Kumar is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984 batch, superannuated from the Indian Administrative Service in February 2020.