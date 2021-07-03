Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami, the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Next in line: Who will be the next CM of Uttarakhand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: Pushkar Singh Dhami was appointed as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post.

Dhami is a legislative assembly member from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Aged 36, Dhami is the son of Sher Singh and says that is a farmer. In his affidavit, he says that he has immovable assets worth Rs 12 lakh and liabilities to the tune of Rs 6.60 lakh. His moveable assets stand at Rs 33 lakh as per his affidavit.

Dhami was born on September 16 1975 and holds a Post Graduate and Management degree. Between 1990 to 1999, Dhami spent a considerable amount of time in the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is the BJP's student wing, where he held various posts, including that of an organiser of the Parishad's National Conference in Lucknow.

From 2010 to 2012, Dhami worked in the Urban Development Monitoring Council under the erstwhile IJP Government.

Dhami has a huge task to play as Uttarakhand goes to polls next year.