Who is Mohammed Rafi, today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle, the search giant on Sunday celebrated the 93rd birthday of legendary playback singer, Mohammed Rafi with a specially-curated doodle.

Rafi was born in Punjab on December 24. He is remembered as one of the most versatile singers of India, as his songs ranged from classical numbers to patriotic songs, sad lamentations to highly romantic numbers, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans.

Rafi died at the age of 55 on 31 July 1980 in Mumbai, following a massive heart attack.

Rafi has won six Rafi has six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. In 1967, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India.

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 7:42 [IST]
