For those who think Belur Math blast was just firecrackers: What exactly is a terror attack?

Who is Mahant Balbir Giri? Successor of Mahant Narendra Giri and new chief of Baghambari Math

India

oi-Prakash KL

Prayagraj, Oct 5: Mahant Balbir Giri will be anointed as the new chief of the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Tuesday. As per the wish of late Mahant Narendra Giri, who allegedly died by suicide on 20 September, his disciple has been made his successor.

The 'chadarposhi' (anointment) ceremony of Mahant Balbir Giri coincides with 'shodashi', the 16th-day post-death ceremony of the late Mahant Narendra Giri. The event will be held in the presence of over 10,000 seers from across the country.

Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Niranjani Akhara, Kailashanand Giri and Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Tapo Nidhi Shri Anand Akhara, Swami Balkanand Giri are some of the prominent seers who will be gracing the function.

"Huge pandals have been set up for the ceremony on which around ₹1 crore is being spent by the Math. During this mega event, favourite items of Mahant Narendra Giri would be offered as 'daan' and 'bhog' keeping with the traditions. Selected seers would apply paste of sandalwood to the new mahant and offer 'chadar' (decorative piece of cloth)," the Hindustan Times quotes Niranjani Akhada secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri as saying.

As part of a ritual, a few seers will receive 16 items, including clothes, utensils and umbrellas. For the 'bhandara' (community meal,) 60 cooks have been hired and over 1,000 disciples are working to ensure that the event goes as per the plan.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead at his Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.

Who is Mahant Balbir Giri?

35-year-old Mahant Balbir Giri was the most-trusted disciple of his late guru Mahant Narendra Giri. He left his family in 2005 to take 'sanyas' at the age of 20. He was given 'diksha' at Haridwar and was managing Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple.

It is reported that Balbir Giri and Anand Giri, the main accused in the suicide case, had become Narendra Giri's disciple around the same time. However, Balbir Giri was considered more loyal to him by his guru.

So, he was made his successor in May 2021.

In his first will in 2010, Narendra Giri had made Balbir Giri as his successor. In his second will in 2011, Anand Giri was made his successor. However, Balbiri Giri replaced Anand Giri in 2020 will.

It has to be noted that Balbir was named his successor in Narendra Giri's suicide note.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 13:19 [IST]