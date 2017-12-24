Who is Jai Ram Thakur? the next Himachal CM

Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday formally elected Himachal Pradesh chief minister, ending days of prolonged deliberations over the selection of the candidate.

Who is Jai Ram Thakur?

Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi district enjoys a strong backing of the RSS and a section of BJP MLAs in Himachal.

The 52-year-old leader was previously part of Dhumal's cabinet and also worked as the president of the BJP state unit. Thakur is perceived to be a non-controversial pick due to this low-profile.

Appointment of Thakur will mark a generational shift in the state politics which saw the successive administrations of Congress' Virbhadra Singh and BJP's Dhumal.

It was during Jai Ram's term as BJP state president in 2007 that the BJP had won seven out of 10 seats from the Congress-dominated Mandi district.

Jai Ram Thakur is considered close to JP Nadda and hence enjoys support of top BJP leadership. Party has performed strongly in the Mandi belt by winning 9 out of 10 seats in the region.

But Jai Ram Thakur lacks a pan-Himachal appeal and may not be a popular choice among the newly elected MLAs.

Mother- Bikramu Devi

Brother- Three (Name Not Known)

Sister- Two (Name Not Known)

Bio Real Name Jai Ram Thakur Profession Politician Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party

Political Journey During 2012 & 2017, he worked for Seraj Assembly Constituency as MLA. For the duration of 2003 & 2007, he got Re-elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Chachiot. During 2003-2005, he worked as President State Bharatiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha. During 2000-2003, he worked as Vice President of Bharatiya Janta Party. In 1998, he got elected to State Legislative Assembly. For the duration of 1993-95, he worked as State Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha. During 1989-93, he was Organizing Secretary in ABVP of Jammu and Kashmir. In 1986 he worked as Joint secretary of state Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Personal Life Date of Birth 6 January 1965 Age (as in 2017) 52 Years Birth Place Tandi village, Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh, India Zodiac sign/Sun sign Capricorn Nationality Indian Hometown Tandi village, Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh, India School A Government Primary School, Tandi village, Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh, India Colleges/University Vallabh Govt. Degree College Mandi, H.P, India ( Passed out 1987)

Punjab University, Chandigarh, India Educational Qualification Post-Graduate Father Late Jethu Ram Thakur

Religion Hinduism Caste Kshatriya Hobbies Listening Old Songs, Jaunting & Reading Favourite Things Favourite Food(s) Siddu, Akhtori & Punjabi Cuisines Favourite Singer(s) Shreya Ghoshal,Lata Mangeshkar,Kishore Kumar Favourite Actress Not Known Family Marital Status Married Wife/Spouse Dr Sadhna Thakur

Marriage Date Not Known Children Son- None

Daughters- 2 (Name Not Known)

Style Factor Car Collections One Inova

One Scorpio Money Factor

Salary (as State Cabinet Minister) 1.15 lacs INR /month Net Worth (Approx.) 3-4 Crores INR

OneIndia News