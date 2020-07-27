YouTube
    New Delhi, July 27: Former interim CBI director and serving IPS officer M Nageshwara Rao has kicked up a storm after claiming on Twitter that Indian history had been distorted.

    This is with the whitewashing of bloody Islamic invasion/rule, he said while naming previous education ministers who were in charge of the Indian mind space for 20 out 30 years (1947-1977).

    Whitewashed Islamic rule led to distortion of Indian history says ex-CBI chief

    In a tweet titled, Story of Project Abrahamisation of Hindu Civilization, Rao wrote the following:

    1.Deny Hindus their knowledge

    2.Vilify Hinduism as collection of superstitions

    3.Abrahamise Education

    4.Abrahamise Media & Entertainment

    5.Shame Hindus about their identity

    6.Bereft of glue of Hinduism Hindu society dies

    Are we true to our National Motto सत्यमेव जयते =Truth alone Triumphs? Mostly NO.Contrarily, we tell blatant lies in the name of political correctness, which we learn early in our education that teaches us bundles of lies. No wonder we are a Nation of Hypocrites, not Triumphers, Rao further wrote.

    He also said, adhominem attacks neither alter reality nor rebut facts. Rather they confirm it.

    Some questioned my alleged violation of Constitution &rules.But I ask, do the Constitution &rules ordain abrahamisation of Hindu civilisation? Debate on Facts rather than usual boring propaganda.

    It may be recalled that Rao was appointed as CBI interim director on October 23 2018. This was done following a turf war between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana. Rao, currently is Director-General Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence and is due to retire on July 31.

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
