When will schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for 1st to 8?

Chennai, Oct 1: After a gap of 19 months, students from class 1 to 8 can enter their school premises for the first time in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has given its nod for the reopening of schools from 1 November.

After seeking the views of medical experts and academicians, the state has taken the important decision over the commencement of the offline classes. Considering the stress and learning gaps that the students are facing, MK Stalin's government has given permission to reopen the schools for the classes between 1 and 8 from next month.

"Due to the prolonged closure of schools, the medical experts, parents and educationists said students are stressed and facing huge learning loss. Keeping their views in mind, all schools will be allowed to conduct physical classes for classes I to VIII from November 1 by following Covid-19 protocols," The Times of India quotes chief minister M K Stalin as saying.

However, the Tamil Nadu government will be issuing standard operating procedures for schools across the state.

Earlier, the state government permitted the re-opening of schools for 9-12 standards from 1 September with 50 per cent attendance and not more than 20 students per classroom. As per the education department's directive, schools can conduct classes six days a week and sections should be split into batches.

If extra rooms are not available, classes for students should be conducted on a rotational basis on alternative days. Students should be given the choice of attending online classes.

In addition to it, teachers should be fully vaccinated and should wear mandatorily wear masks.

Before reopening, the schools should be completely sanitised and handwash along with soaps should be made available in classrooms.

From contactless attendance for teachers and staff to social distancing norms, the government provided a long list of guidelines.

