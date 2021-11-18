YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will international flight operations to India be ‘fully normal’? Here’s what govt says

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: When will international flights be normal in India? The government said the process is being evaluated with respect to normalising international flight operations.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We are evaluating the process," the minister said while responding to a query on when international flight operations are likely to normalise.

    "Let me commit to you that we are evaluating that process. We want to return but keeping in mind what is happening in the world... today what is happening in Russia, parts of Europe, they are going through a fourth wave with vaccine. Let us not erase our short term memories so soon," the minister said.

    While emphasising that everyone has to be careful in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "we are coming back to normalcy".

    Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

    Scindia was speaking at the 'Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 Rebuilding Economies' organised by industry body CII.

    Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

    with PTI inputs

    More FLIGHTS News  

    Read more about:

    flights

    Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 20:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X