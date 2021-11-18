When will international flight operations to India be ‘fully normal’? Here’s what govt says

Serving food on flights of less than 2-hour duration can be resumed: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 18: When will international flights be normal in India? The government said the process is being evaluated with respect to normalising international flight operations.

"We are evaluating the process," the minister said while responding to a query on when international flight operations are likely to normalise.

"Let me commit to you that we are evaluating that process. We want to return but keeping in mind what is happening in the world... today what is happening in Russia, parts of Europe, they are going through a fourth wave with vaccine. Let us not erase our short term memories so soon," the minister said.

While emphasising that everyone has to be careful in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "we are coming back to normalcy".

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Scindia was speaking at the 'Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 Rebuilding Economies' organised by industry body CII.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 20:16 [IST]