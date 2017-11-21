When will IB ACIO 2017 results be declared, check this week

The IB ACIO 2017 results have not yet been declared. The exams were conducted on October 15 2017 and since then there has been no official word on the result date.

However sources indicate that there is a chance that the results may be declared by the end of this week. This is not confirmed, but sources say that there is a chance of the results being declared this week and all efforts to declare the same is being made.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results. What is known at this point, however, is that the results for IB ACIO 2017 examinaiton are most likely to be released in the month of December. Also, sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected.

Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018.

OneIndia News