    Kolkata, Jan 16: For old-timers this is no less than flummoxing. Hailing from a generation that had little to do with 'captivating' mobile phones, they find it bizarre that people nowadays forget about everything when engaged with their devices.

    When legendary singer Asha Bhosle found she is talking to the wall
    Image Courtesy: @ashabhosle

    Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also got the bitter taste recently, just before she boarded her flight from Bagdogra, Siliguri in North Bengal, to Kolkata. The 85-year-old recently tweeted a photo showing her sitting 'isolated' even if she has four other persons accompanying him. But all four of them, probably her co-passengers, were seen engrossed with their mobile phones with little time for the veteran playback singer. Among the four who were busy with their phones were singers Sudesh Bhosle and his son Siddhant Bhosle.

    Bhosle's tweet was a sort of reality check for us. Do we still feel anxious?

    The Twitterati came up with diverse reactions to Bhosle's tweet with one saying that he would not have dared to look at his mobile had the legendary singer been around him.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
