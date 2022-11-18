YouTube
    When lawyer shows up without case file, SC says 'it's like Sachin without bat'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 18: The Supreme Court chastised a lawyer on Friday for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

    When lawyer shows up without case file, SC says its like Sachin without bat

    "A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad," the CJI said.

    "You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you," the CJI said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court lawyer

