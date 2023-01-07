When Kanhaiya Kumar, second most popular Congress leader was fined Rs 3,000 over urinating incident

BJP leader Amit Malviya targeted the Congress for its "second-most popular" leader being accused of urinating in the open.

New Delhi, Jan 07: Amid the furore over urinating incident in the Air India flight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday reminded somewhat a similar controversy by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar back in 2015, being accused of urinating in the open.

"Since we are in the middle of a PeeGate, let's not forget, Kanhaiya Kumar, second most popular Congress leader, after Rahul Gandhi (as declared by Jairam Ramesh), was accused of peeing in open on campus and flashing when asked not to. The Congress has such talent in its ranks," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Since we are in the middle of a #PeeGate, let’s not forget, Kanhaiya Kumar, second most popular Congress leader, after Rahul Gandhi (as declared by Jairam Ramesh), was accused of peeing in open on campus and flashing when asked not to.



The Congress has such talent in its ranks. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 7, 2023

The incident had occurred on June 10, 2015, when the girl student asked Kanhaiya, who at the time was not the students' union president, to not urinate in the open inside the campus.

The girl accused Kanhaiya of being a "false revolutionary making claims about upholding the dignity of women".

"I am dejected and pained to see how my JNU community has ganged up to create false revolutionary. I want to ask, do you really understand the D for Dignity of a female, Mr Kanhaiya?

"Unzipping your private part in public and urinating on road- are these your revolutionary tools to uphold a female's dignity? I am shocked to see how a misogynist like Kanhaiya is being hailed as revolutionary," she said in an open letter that is circulating online.

Following a complaint by her, the JNU administration held a proctorial inquiry that found Kanhaiya guilty.

"This act is serious in nature and unbecoming of a student of JNU and calls for a strict disciplinary action against him (Kanhaiya)... Keeping his career prospects in mind, the Vice Chancellor has taken a lenient view in the matter," said the office order issued on October 16, 2015 by the then Chief Proctor, Krishna Kumar.

Kanhaiya was fined Rs 3,000 and also warned to be careful and not get involved in any such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, All India Students Federation (AISF), the outfit to which Kanhaiya belongs, had said in a statement "talk about public urination and threatening are being spread to malign Kanhaiya's image. Meanwhile, All India Students Federation (AISF), the outfit to which Kanhaiya belongs, said in a statement "talk about public urination and threatening are being spread to malign Kanhaiya's image.