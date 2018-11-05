When and how to burst crackers in Bengaluru on Deepavali

Bengaluru, Nov 5: The Karnataka government will strictly implement the verdict of the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers. The government has asked the people to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Deepavali falls on November 6 in Karnataka. The government in its circular directed the people to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm between November 5 and 8. Further it said that firecrackers that are less pollutant should be used. They should also be of low decibel levels, the circular also added.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy has directed the police to monitor the implementation of the cracker guidelines and ensure that the order of the Supreme Court is strictly followed. Further the BBMP has been directed to explore the feasibility of community cracker bursting during the festival.

Further a ban on the sale and bursting of laris ( series of joint fireworks) has been imposed. Only authorised and licences dealers can sell crackers, the government has also said.

On October 30, the Supreme Court had modified its order on the fixed time slots (8 pm to 10 pm) in southern states, but not exceeding two hours a day. Tamil Nadu had urged the court to allow bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali in the morning in accordance with religious practices in the state.