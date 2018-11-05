  • search

When and how to burst crackers in Bengaluru on Deepavali

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 5: The Karnataka government will strictly implement the verdict of the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers. The government has asked the people to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

    When and how to burst crackers in Bengaluru on Deepavali

    Deepavali falls on November 6 in Karnataka. The government in its circular directed the people to burst crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm between November 5 and 8. Further it said that firecrackers that are less pollutant should be used. They should also be of low decibel levels, the circular also added.

    Also Read | No ban, but SC sets time limits to burst crackers on Diwali, Christmas, New Year

    Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy has directed the police to monitor the implementation of the cracker guidelines and ensure that the order of the Supreme Court is strictly followed. Further the BBMP has been directed to explore the feasibility of community cracker bursting during the festival.

    Further a ban on the sale and bursting of laris ( series of joint fireworks) has been imposed. Only authorised and licences dealers can sell crackers, the government has also said.

    On October 30, the Supreme Court had modified its order on the fixed time slots (8 pm to 10 pm) in southern states, but not exceeding two hours a day. Tamil Nadu had urged the court to allow bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali in the morning in accordance with religious practices in the state.

    Read more about:

    firecrackers bangalore diwali supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue