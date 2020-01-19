#WhatTheFalooda: New Swiggy slang, funny and adorable

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Indian food delivery service Swiggy has come up with a new idea of #WhatTheFalooda to mentain good bonding between it's customers and the employees.

Recently, throuh a video ad Swiggy on its official Twitter handle suggested that they believe the world needs less hanger, and more kindnes, hence they introduced the idea of #WhatTheFalooda.

The punchline "Sometimes we falooda up"of the Swiggy seems innovative.

According to its official site, Sometimes Swiggy orders take longer time than they should to get delivered. Payments also sometimes don't go through. And sometimes there are also issues related to the food that is delivered. And when all these happens customers get upset, and in that moment of anger, customers might type out a message that unintentionally hurts the Swiggy customer care executives who are trying to solve the issues.

Therefore, the concept of #WhatTheFalooda has been introduced by this food delivery app. The Falooda is a desktop extension that highlights profanity and hurtful words, and replaces it with Swiggy's favourite foods. So that while they are working hard to fix the issues of the customers , there are no hard feelings between the Swiggy customers and it's executives.

Believe the world today needs less hanger and more kindness? We do, too. Which is why, we did this 👇To know more or download the extension, visit: https://t.co/1KMXHkK01L pic.twitter.com/YGcWtsvbbn — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) January 17, 2020

In the recent ad by Swiggy shows the same where two persons who met with accident and one fall, players who verbally fights on the ground uses all the names of food items as per Swiggy's new punchline "The world needs less hanger, and more kindness."

Words like Bhindi Masala, Matar Pulao, Gaajar ke Halwe, Fruiting Samdwich, Spaghetti and etc are used in it's latest ad.

So, learn to use Swiggy slangs now onwards and spread smile.