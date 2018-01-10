Whatever J&K should get, it will get from India: Mehbooba Mufti

With the ruling government in Jammu and Kashmir facing the wrath of the opposition over the killing of a civilian in Kulgam, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the political issues should not be given religious colour.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been witnessing ruckus over several issues in the last few days. The opposition members of National Conference and Congress created the ruckus in the assembly on Wednesday against the civilian killing in forces firing in south Kashmir's Kulgam district yesterday.

Speaking in the assembly today, Mehbooba urged the legislators to have firm belief in the Constitution.

"Hum J&K constitution ko, mulk ki constitution ko nahi maante, to kis ko maante hain?Fir aapko milne waala kya hai?Kahan se milega? Mai aaj record pe ye baat laana chahti hun-J&K ke jo bhi log hain- jo milne waala hai isi mulq se milega aur kahin se kuch nahi milega (If we do no believe in the Constitution of J&K or of the nation, then what would you achieve. Whatever we (J&K) have to get, we will get from this country (India). We will not get anything from anywhere else)

"Ek jo political issue hai, usko religious issue ki tarah hijack na kiya jaaye. Mulq mein kya ho raha hai, kya nahin ho raha hai, magar hamari alliance mein harmony hai. Itna accha lagta hai jab subah mandir ki ghanti, uske baad azaan or din ko gurbani sunti hun. (Political issues should not be made religious issues. Whatever may be happening in the country, our (PDP-BJP) alliance is harmonious. It feels so good to hear bells from the temple in the morning, then Azaan and then gurbani)," she added.

Members of National Conference (NC), Congress and CPI(M) expressed anger over the death of a 20-year-old man allegedly in firing by security forces following the killing of a militant in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, independent MLA Engineer Rashid was marshalled out of the House after he tried to enter the well of the House and demanded the release of the Kashmiri youth, who have been arrested on the charge of playing Pakistani National Anthem during a cricket match in Bandipora district.

