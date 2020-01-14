  • search
    What will the poor eat? Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt as Dec retail inflation reaches 7.35%

    New Delhi, Jan 14: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the government over spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities which is hitting the poor.

    The Congress leader's comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood.

    Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, crosses RBI’s comfort level

    "The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
