What was Hamid Ansari doing at a PFI event

Former vice president of India, Hamid Ansari is facing criticism after he attended an event organised by the Popular Front of India, a group accused of having terror links.

Ansari attended the two-day international conference on "the role of women in making humane society" in Kerala's Kozhikode organised by the Institute of Objective Studies in association with the National Women's Front, the women's wing of the PFI.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's joint secretary, Surendra Jain said that that Ansari stands exposed after attending the programme. "He was spreading dissatisfaction in the Muslim community.

However, PFI sources in Kerala said that only the Delhi-based Institute of Objective Studies organised the event and the PFI has not organised it.

Jain in a statement alleged that the PFI is nothing but a new and extended avatar of banned outfit SIMI. He also alleged that the PFI is involved in terror activities and the killing of "patriots" in Kerala.

Earlier, the Calicut University which had allowed the programme to be held at the varsity campus, later cancelled the permission saying that the Federation of Muslim Colleges, the parent body of the Chair of Islamic Studies at the University, objected to certain organisations which were not part of of the programme later collaborating with it.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a report to the Union Home Ministry had claimed that the PFI has been involved in terror acts, including running terror camps and making bombs, and it was a fit case to be declared banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

OneIndia News