What the CALM system that Indian Army issued tenders for does

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian Army today issued tenders for the acquisition of 180 canister launched anti-armour loitering munition (CALM) and 9 integrated drone detection and interdiction system.

The Indian Army had issued a Request for Information for the anti-armour loitering munition for its mechanised forces. These can be used on enemy tanks and other targets in the plaints and deserts of Western India as well at the high altitude areas in the Northern Borders in Ladakh.

What does the CALM system do:

The CALM system is a pre-loaded canister with loiter ammunition or a drone which once fired can remain afloat for a period of time over the operational area. When a target is sighted it can be guided down to destroy the target with the explosive payload it is carrying.

The loiter ammunitions carry a camera which is nose mounted and can be used by the operator to see the area of operation and chooses targets. They also have variants which can be recovered and reused in case they are used for any strike.

What the Army had said:

In April the Indian Army said that it intends to procure these systems which will be launched rom the BMP Infantry Fighting Vehicles of the Mechanised Infantry which are modified for this purpose. These systems are being procured under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Programmes.

The CALM systems will be used in the plains and deserts of the Western parts of the country and the Northern high altitude area in heights up to 5,500 metres. The system should be able to operate between the temperatures of zero degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius in the plains and deserts. In the high altitude it should be able to operate between 15 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The system would be employed by the Mechanised Infantry Units of the Army of surveillance of beyond line of sight targets by day and night in real time and beyond visual range engagement of enemy armoured fighting vehicles and other ground based weapon platforms over extended ranges, the Army had also said.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 17:48 [IST]