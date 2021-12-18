What Omicron surge in UK could mean for India?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 18: After a sudden flare-up of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, the Omicron variant is now spreading rapidly in United Kingdom, ringing alarm bells for countries struggling to emerge out of the pandemic.

Over 100 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far and there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

In a press briefing, the centre on Friday warned that that though daily Covid-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

With the coronavirus' Omicron variant spreading very fast across Europe and other parts of the world, people need to avoid non-essential travel. They must also avoid mass gatherings, and New Year celebrations need to be at low intensity.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day. France is reporting 65,000 cases. If an outbreak of a similar scale takes place in India, then given our population it will mean 13 lakh cases every day," VK Paul said.

UK is passing through a tough time, with record 93,045 new coronavirus cases, being reported on Friday.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), it also said that the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta variant of the coronavirus in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low.It is likely that Omicron spread will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, the government said citing the WHO.