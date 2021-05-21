PM chokes up as he speaks of those who died due to COVID-19

What is white fungus? Signs, symptoms, How does it spread? Who are at risk? Is it dangerous than black fungus?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Amid the second wave in India, after black fungus infection being called an epidemic and a notifiable disease in some states, now 'white fungus' or 'candidiasis' have now been reported and are on the rise.

According to health experts white fungus affected the lungs as well as other parts of the body including the nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

They pointed that white fungus also caused an infection similar to COVID-19 in the lungs that was detected when high-resolution computed tomography was performed on the infected patient.

So, what is white fungus or Candidiasis?

Candidiasis is a fungal infection due to any type of Candida (a type of yeast). When it affects the mouth, in some countries it is commonly called thrush. Candida normally lives on the skin and inside the body, in places such as the mouth, throat, gut, and vagina, without causing any problems.

Signs and symptoms include white patches on the tongue or other areas of the mouth and throat. Other symptoms may include soreness and problems swallowing.

How white fungus spreads in the body?

According to AIIMS professor Dr. Kaushal Verma, the white fungus begins from the tongue or private parts due to which, it makes the tongue white. It then spreads to other organs along with lungs, brains, food pipes.

Symptoms

White patches on the inner cheeks, tongue, roof of the mouth, and throat (photo showing candidiasis in the mouth)

Redness or soreness

Cotton-like feeling in the mouth

Loss of taste

Pain while eating or swallowing

Cracking and redness at the corners of the mouth

Who are at risk?

Who gets candidiasis in the mouth or throat?

Candidiasis in the mouth, throat, or esophagus is uncommon in healthy adults. People who are at higher risk for getting candidiasis in the mouth and throat include babies, especially those younger than 1 month of age, and people with at least one of these factors:3-7

Wear dentures Have diabetes Have cancer Have HIV/AIDS Take antibiotics or corticosteroids, including inhaled corticosteroids for conditions like asthma Take medications that cause dry mouth or have medical conditions that cause dry mouth Smoke

How can I prevent candidiasis or white fungus in the mouth or throat?

Maintain good oral health

Rinse your mouth or brush your teeth after using inhaled corticosteroids

Treatment

Candidiasis in the mouth, throat, or esophagus is usually treated with antifungal medicine.6 The treatment for mild to moderate infections in the mouth or throat is usually an antifungal medicine applied to the inside of the mouth for 7 to 14 days.

These medications include clotrimazole, miconazole, or nystatin. For severe infections, the most common treatment is fluconazole (an antifungal medication) taken by mouth or through a vein.

If patient does not get better after taking fluconazole, healthcare providers may prescribe a different antifungal. The treatment for candidiasis in the esophagus is usually fluconazole. Other types of prescription antifungal medicines can also be used for people who can't take fluconazole or who don't get better after taking fluconazole.

Is it dangerous than black fungus?

It is to be noted that White Fungus is considered more dangerous than Black Fungus. One of the infected patients is a famous doctor from Patna.