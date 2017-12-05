What is the best way to counter terrorism? Yogi has the answer

Lucknow, Dec 5: When the entire world is trying to find a 'solution' to the menace of terrorism, which has spread its tentacles everywhere, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has come up with an answer.

The priest-turned-politician on Monday during an event in Gorakhpur, UP said that patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism. He added that patriotism could also solve the other two vexed issues plaguing the nation--naxalism and corruption.

While stressing on the importance of inculcating patriotism among the masses, the CM said there is a need to improve the quality of education to end modern day problems.

"The truth is that patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism, naxalism, separatism and corruption," he said. He added discipline was necessary for making progress.

"Modern education and technical knowledge are must for moving ahead but discipline is equally important... Without it, society will be in danger," Yogi said.

The controversial CM's latest comments are seen by many as a little diversion from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) core agendas of Hindutva and nationalism to unite the country and fight against all dissenting voices.

A day earlier, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Gujarat Assembly election campaign in the state stated that "nationalism" helped the BJP government at the Centre to bring back Keralite Christian priest Tom Uzhunnalil and Kerala nurses, who were held in captivity in foreign lands, to India.

The PM's special reference to Father Tom and Kerala nurses in his speech was to counter the appeal issued by Gandhinagar archbishop Thomas Macwan in which he had asked the Christians to pray to save the country from "nationalist forces".

The PM said that his government has helped people irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

While there are different and contrasting views on nationalism and patriotism, many, including Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, have rejected the idea of modern day nationalism imposed on society by the government.

As the debate over hyper-nationalism grows in the country at a time when minority communities are allegedly facing the heat of state persecution, probably a "liberal" education can bring the right changes in society.

OneIndia News