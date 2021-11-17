What is the Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse 2021

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 17: A partial lunar eclipse will take place on November 19. The November 2021 full Moon has a lot of significance in astrology and this is because there will be a full Moon lunar eclipse.

    Interestingly it is also been called as the Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse 2021. According to this almanac, the Native American tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named this the Beaver Moon. One interpretation is that mid-Fall was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.

    Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon came from how active the beavers are in this season as they prepare for winter. Other names for this Moon are the Frost or Frosty Moon and the Snow Moon, although these names are also used for the last Moon of Fall, usually in December said an article on NASA's website (https://moon.nasa.gov/news/19/the-next-full-moon-is-the-beaver-moon-and-a-supermoon/).

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
    X