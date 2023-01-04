What is 'Ozempic', the weight loss drug that is insanely going viral. Is it available in India?

New Delhi, Jan 04: Ozempic, a diabetes drug that can help people lose weight, is facing shortages following demand and global supply constraints. In fact this drug is also getting a lot of attention on social media platforms too as an easy way to lose weight. The hashtag #Ozempic has gone viral and been viewed over 273 million times on TikTok, a report by New York Times in November said, with users alternately expressing surprise at their alleged medication-induced weight loss and swapping stories about side effects.

A once-weekly medicine for adults have become 'Hollywood's worst kept secret' - and is rumoured to be behind the weight loss of Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier, Twitter chief Elon Musk also credited the drug for his dramatic weight loss. The corporate honcho said that he has lost almost 30 lbs or around 13.6 kg weight so far. He had been taking Wegovy to lose weight in October and November.

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

So, what is Ozempic drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 and how safe it is to use? Let's find out.

Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, or 2 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. It also reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.

Semaglutide is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for long-term weight management in adults with obesity (initial body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2) or overweight (initial BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. A review of anti-obesity treatments found that semaglutide as well as tirzepatide which has an overlapping mechanism of action were more promising than previous anti-obesity drugs, although less effective than bariatric surgery.

The company on its website (https://www.ozempic.com/ ) said that Ozempic is not for use in people with type 1 diabetes. It is not known if Ozempic is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age.

How does it work?

Ozempic and Wegovy are the brand names for an anti-diabetes medication called semaglutide. The medication makes people feel full for longer and also lowers hunger and food cravings, notes National Geographic.

Side effects: However, doctors are warning against using Ozempic, cautioning that benefits can be short-lived. Some side effects other than weight loss include changes in vision, inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis), low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), possible thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, kidney problems and gall bladder issues.

Clinical trials

In 2012, a team of researchers at Novo Nordisk developed Semaglutide for a once-weekly diabetes therapy as a longer-acting alternative to liraglutide. It was given the brand name Ozempic. Clinical trials were started in January 2016, and completed in May 2017.

In December 2017, the injectable version with the brand name Ozempic was approved for medical use in the United States, and in January 2018 in Canada. In February 2018, authorization was granted in the European Union, in March 2018 in Japan, and in August 2019 in Australia. In September 2019, a version which can be taken by mouth (Rybelsus) was approved for medical use in the United States, and in the European Union in April 2020.

In June 2021, a higher-dose injection version sold under the brand name Wegovy was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management in adults. In November 2021, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended to grant a marketing authorization to Wegovy. to Novo Nordisk A/S. In January 2022, Wegovy was approved for medical use in the European Union.

Drug Shortages and pricing

In May 2022, a shortage of semaglutide/Ozempic was reported in Australia as a result of an increase in prescriptions for weight loss in non-diabetic patients (off label use). This shortage resulted in many people with type 2 diabetes being unable to access the drug, so the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, along with Novo Nordisk, sent out guidelines to all health professionals, reminding them that people with type 2 diabetes needed to be prioritised in terms of supply. Updated guidelines were released in August 2022.

In September 2022, shortages were also reported in the United States. In the same month, rival Eli Lilly stated in its quarterly investors call that it was working "around the clock" to ensure adequate supply of its rival GLP-1 agonist tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

In the US, Wegovy has a list price of USD 1,349.02 per month per The New York Times, suggesting that because of the high costs many people "who could most benefit from weight loss may be unable to afford such expensive drugs".

Is it available in India?

Dr SK Wangnoo, head, Apollo Centre for Obseity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, told the Indian Express that in India, only the lower dose is available for the treatment of diabetes but the higher dose may become available by next year.

You can get semaglutide in India. But it won't be easy or cheap. Semaglutide prescriptions can only be made by an endocrinologist, as per the DCGI.