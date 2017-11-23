What is Jaish-e-Mohammad looking for in Bengal: Read on

After suffering back to back blows in the Kashmir Valley, the Jaish-e-Mohammad has planned to raise its ugly head again. It has got in touch with a person from West Bengal to set up a module and conduct a thorough reconnaissance.

The modus operandi is to target BJP leaders and ministers in Kashmir. This information was shared recently at a meeting of the Intelligence.

During the high-level meet while the intelligence was being assessed it was also found that the Jaish had hired a Bangladesh based cadre to carry out the logistics. The module would, however, operate from Kashmir, the input suggested.

The chatter picked up also suggests that the module would specifically target BJP leaders, Cabinet Ministers, and MLAs. There was also chatter picked up about targeting a Chief Minister with minimal security.

While the analysis of this input is still on, Intelligence Bureau officials say that the motive of the Jaish appears to be clear. It wants to seek revenge killings after it suffered back to back blows in Kashmir. Their top brass has been virtually wiped in the Valley and this module is being planned to seek revenge, the officer also said. We are in the process of analysing and corroborating the input. Directions have been given to step up security in the meantime, the officer also said.

OneIndia News