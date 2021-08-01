What is e-RUPI, a one-stop digital solution? How does it work?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch e-RUPI, an overall payment solution that is person and purpose-specific on Monday.

Under Digital India programme, government has come up with several initiatives to encourage the usage of digital platforms to ensure that it is a leak-proof transaction between the beneficiaries with limited access to the government and the owner.

What is e-RUPI?

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

It has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

How does e-RUPI work?

e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary.

Where to use e-RUPI?

It is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc. Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.

List of banks that are live with e-RUPI

State Bank of Inia, HDFC, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, Axis, IndusInd Bank.

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 22:48 [IST]