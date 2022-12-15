What Indians searched for in 2022 on Google Search

2021: From making FASTag mandatory to constructing 37 kms of highway per day, achievements of Road sector

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: Google India has published its 'Year in Search 2022' results. Indians showed interest across a broad range of topics, including trending terms, sports events, news events, movies, how-tos, and more. Take a look.

The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup.

News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne.

People also searched for the Russia Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga.

Coming to sports events, Indians were most interested in the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Asia Cup.

Trending movies in India included The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Indian flavours such as Paneer Pasanda, Malai Kofta, and Paneer Burji remained on the top in 'Recipe' queries.

Nupur Sharma, Draupadi Murmu, and Rishi Sunak were the most searched personalities on Google this year.

"Wordle" was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life.

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 21:34 [IST]