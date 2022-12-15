YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    What Indians searched for in 2022 on Google Search

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Google India has published its 'Year in Search 2022' results. Indians showed interest across a broad range of topics, including trending terms, sports events, news events, movies, how-tos, and more. Take a look.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup.

    News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne.

    People also searched for the Russia Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga.

    Coming to sports events, Indians were most interested in the Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Asia Cup.

    Trending movies in India included The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

    Indian flavours such as Paneer Pasanda, Malai Kofta, and Paneer Burji remained on the top in 'Recipe' queries.

    Nupur Sharma, Draupadi Murmu, and Rishi Sunak were the most searched personalities on Google this year.

    "Wordle" was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life.

    Comments

    More THE YEAR THAT WAS News  

    Read more about:

    the year that was google

    Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 21:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X