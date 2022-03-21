YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 21: A China Eastern Airline plane MU5735 that crashed in Guangxi province on Monday had 132 people on board. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members.

      China: A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 passengers crashes into the mountains|OneIndia News
      What happened to the Eastern Airline MU5735: A close look

      While on a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou, the Boeing 737 went down over the mountains in southern China causing a massive forest fire.

      Here is a look at what happened:

      • The flight departed Kunming at 11.11 pm (10.41 am IST)
      • The plane was due to land in Guangzhou on China's South Coast at 3.05 pm
      • The contact was lost over Wuzhou city and the radar showed the aircraft making a steep descent.
      • At 11.50 am the plane was cruising at 29,100 feet
      • The next data available 135 seconds later showed that the plane had descended 9,075 feet.
      • The last tracked altitude was 3.225 feet some 20 seconds later.
      • The plane was travelling at 376 knots per hour
      • The tracking stopped at 11.52 India time

      Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
