What happened to the Eastern Airline MU5735: A close look
New Delhi, Mar 21: A China Eastern Airline plane MU5735 that crashed in Guangxi province on Monday had 132 people on board. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members.
While on a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou, the Boeing 737 went down over the mountains in southern China causing a massive forest fire.
Here is a look at what happened:
- The flight departed Kunming at 11.11 pm (10.41 am IST)
- The plane was due to land in Guangzhou on China's South Coast at 3.05 pm
- The contact was lost over Wuzhou city and the radar showed the aircraft making a steep descent.
- At 11.50 am the plane was cruising at 29,100 feet
- The next data available 135 seconds later showed that the plane had descended 9,075 feet.
- The last tracked altitude was 3.225 feet some 20 seconds later.
- The plane was travelling at 376 knots per hour
- The tracking stopped at 11.52 India time
