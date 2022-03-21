What happened to the Eastern Airline MU5735: A close look

China plane crash: What we know so far

New Delhi, Mar 21: A China Eastern Airline plane MU5735 that crashed in Guangxi province on Monday had 132 people on board. There were 123 passengers and nine crew members.

While on a flight from Kunming to Guangzhou, the Boeing 737 went down over the mountains in southern China causing a massive forest fire.

Here is a look at what happened:

The flight departed Kunming at 11.11 pm (10.41 am IST)

The plane was due to land in Guangzhou on China's South Coast at 3.05 pm

The contact was lost over Wuzhou city and the radar showed the aircraft making a steep descent.

At 11.50 am the plane was cruising at 29,100 feet

The next data available 135 seconds later showed that the plane had descended 9,075 feet.

The last tracked altitude was 3.225 feet some 20 seconds later.

The plane was travelling at 376 knots per hour

The tracking stopped at 11.52 India time

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 16:46 [IST]