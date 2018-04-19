What did Modi say about opposition's criticism and his silence on allegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke his heart out during the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event at Central Hall in Westminster, London, on Wednesday evening. Modi spoke on myriad subjects during the interactive session, which lasted for around three hours. It was unlike any other diaspora events which have become a hallmark of PM Modi everytime he travels abroad. The event in London was an interactive one and the PM took questions from the audience during the session which was anchored by renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

From Kathua rape to surgical strikes, the Prime Minister spoke with flair and clarity, and it all seemed to be coming from his heart. He touched upon history, spoke on the need to embrace the latest technology and recounted the achievements of his government in many areas in the last 4 years.

Although he did not name the Congress, his references would clearly leave the grand old party irked. He said history was not portrayed in a correct manner after the independence, adding that "only one family was not responsible for the independence". These remarks would definitely leave the Congress fuming.

When asked about criticism and scathing attacks by the opposition, PM Modi said that criticism is like a "gold mine" which is needed in a democracy.

"Criticism is the essence of democracy. A healthy criticism is good for democracy. I am grateful to those criticising me, it is a gold mine. It gives me a chance to introspect," he said.

The Prime Minister tried to explain the difference between a healthy criticism and needless allegations.

"A criticism is good when it is done after a thorough research. Allegations for the sake for criticism are not good for the country. A good criticism needs solid research work, it has to be backed by data. Just talking in the air is not criticism," he added.

Modi then said that many times opposition points fingers at his silence over their jibes and accuse him of not reacting to certain important happenings. He said he does not speak to silence others. He said if the opposition accuses him of something, then he takes note of it does what needs to be done. Modi said he believes in listening and acting based on it, adding, "Why should I speak to silence others."

