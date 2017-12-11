What could be more horrific than molestation? Victim shaming of Zaira Wasim

New Delhi, Dec 11: The two separate incidents of sexual violence against minors--one involving the molestation of an award-winning teen actor and second, the gangrape of another teenager, who is a cancer patient--shocked and angered the nation on Sunday.

Obviously the case of Dangal actor, Zaira Wasim (17), who alleged that she was molested mid-air by a middle-aged man on Saturday, got more media attention which actually helped in the nabbing of culprit by the police on Sunday.

Such quick reaction on the part of the police, the National Women Commission (NCW) and the ministry of civil aviation (as the incident took place on Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai) to nab the molester is something rare to witness in India in regard to cases of sexual violence against women/girls, but nonetheless it is laudable.

The fact that the victim in the case is a popular Bollywood actor, who is known for her acting chops, and the entire horrific episode was mentioned in detail by the Kashmiri teenager on an Instagram post caught the attention of the media which created a lot of buzz forcing authorities to act fast.

Unlike Zaira, the case of 14-year-old cancer patient, who was allegedly gangraped and then raped again within a span of around six hours, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, did not get much attention from the media, police and administration. Till now, only one person, out of the three rapists, has been arrested by the police.

While it is wrong to make comparison between cases of sexual violence against women/girls, the visible apathy towards the plight of the Lucknow teenager also can't be missed.

However, that does not mean that Zaira, a successful and talented teenager, is in any way in an advantageous position than the rest of regular girls in the country. To be fair, in India no woman/girl is safe from sexual predators.

Generally, there is a perception that popular and powerful people are safer than aam aadmi (common man). The false perception has been broken after the outspoken actor, who in the past too has been embroiled in a couple of controversies after she became a household name for her powerhouse performance in her debut film, Dangal, based on wrestling champions and sisters, Geeta and Babita Phogat from Haryana, was molested mid-air and the crew of the flight allegedly did not come to her rescue.

Amid all these appalling details pertaining to the case, what is more shocking is the way the young actor was trolled on social media and victim shamed for telling the world about the horrendous episode that happened to her on a flight, generally considered to be safer than a train or a bus.

It is this very reason most often women/girls remain silent even after being eve-teased, molested or raped. The allegation that the lead actor of Secret Superstar posted about her ordeal mid-air is a mere publicity stunt reeks of patriarchy.

It is the same chauvinistic attitude of the Indian society which always questions the victim rather than punishing the culprit. If sometimes a victim is blamed for her "dress" for being raped, on another occasion she would be asked not to venture outside her home during the night to evade being attacked by "sick" men.

It is not just society that questions the "character" of a victim, but even politicians, police and judiciary don't promise an impartial probe into the allegations levelled by a sufferer of sexual assault.

In case of Zaira, social media trolls also targeted her Muslim and Kashmiri identities as these days anything that is remotely connected to Islam and Kashmir have to be "anti-national" and thus need to be condemned.

Old report of her mother hoisting the Pakistani flag was cited by several users of social media as the reason why Zaira and her allegation should not be believed.

Sample some of the tweets abusing Zaira after she was molested:

Looks like its a Fake Drama 👍 #ZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/kihNhg3Sri — Varun Naidu 🌠 (@chocovarun) December 10, 2017

1/3 Why #ZairaWasim's molestation allegations seem fishy and a mere Publicity Stunt?

>This picture means nothing, it (putting foot on armrest) doesn't amount to any offense, let alone Molestation.

>Why didn't she Complain to Cabin Crew, Confront Passenger, Request change of Seat? pic.twitter.com/eeiJAio9Qu — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

I heard, Zaira Wasim’s brave mother who hoists Pakistani flags was also with her on the flight. Meri maa toh chaar-paanch thappad jad deti agar mujhe koi aise pareshan karta. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 10, 2017

If these tweets further horrified the conscience of the country after reports of rape and molestation battered our civility, there are sane voices too that came out in the actor's support.

What has happened with #ZairaWasim is not at all shocking. It's an everyday 'ritual' for most of the women in India. Almost everyone, everywhere. Disgusting, right? Yet, the victim is the one who is blamed for speaking up. That's how rotten we all are as a society !! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 10, 2017

SHAME N It's ALARMING 😠😠😡



In Flight... All this happened...

It could happen with anybody, this time #ZairaWasim was there.. Next could be anyone.

I am SHOCKED by seeing @ZairaWasimmm 's Insta video 😡@airvistara you should look into the matter with STRICT action.#RjAlok pic.twitter.com/Idg1USpCFS — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) December 10, 2017

At a time when the revered American magazine, Time, honoured--the Silence Breakers--a group of men and women as its collective "Person of the year" for blowing the whistle on sexual assault and abuse within the workplace, largely in the industries of film, politics, and media, Indians sitting within the safe confines of their homes and offices are keying verdict on victims of sexual assaults on social media.

If the act of victim shaming is not equally deplorable and frightening like an instance of molestation or rape, then we don't know where we are heading towards as a society.

