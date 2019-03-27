What are Indian Low Earth Orbit satellites?

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 27: In a major announcement on Thursday, PM Modi said India has entered its name as an elite space power with successful test of an Anti-Satellite weapon (A-SAT) on a low earth orbit.

A Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit around earth with an altitude above earth's surface of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi). And at this height the satellite will orbit the earth between about 84 and 127 minutes.

What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

The LEO are satellite systems used in telecommunication and internet. They are used mainly for data communication such as email and video conferencing. These orbit at extremely high speeds and are not fixed in space in relation to the earth.

Today, as India shot down an active satellite at very low orbit, at 300 km height, the debris would have entered into the earth atmosphere and burned out. In 2007, China shot down the satellite at 700 km height, this debris didn't enter earth as there is no gravity at that height. The debris is still floating in the space.

There are around 4000 Satellites at this orbit launched by governments and private companies.

What are LEO satellites launched by India?

IRS-1E Sep 20, 1993 846 kg PSLV-D1 LEO Earth Observation Launch Unsuccessful Rohini Satellite RS-D2 Apr 17, 1983 41.5 kg SLV-3 LEO Earth Observation -- Bhaskara-II Nov 20, 1981 444 kg C-1 Intercosmos LEO Earth Observation, Experimental -- Rohini Satellite RS-D1 May 31, 1981 38 kg SLV-3D1 LEO Earth Observation -- Bhaskara-I Jun 07, 1979 442 kg C-1Intercosmos LEO Earth Observation, Experimental --