What are Delta+Omicron Recombinant symptoms? Check out

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 25: Reports claim that the recombinant cases have been detected in seven states in India although there is no official confirmation. As many as 568 cases (from Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat and New Delhi) are under scanner even as the studies are underway on the hybrid variant which is a combination of Delta and Omicron.

Dr Maria Van Kekhove, Covid-19 Technical Lead at WHO, recently said that they are aware of this recombinant. "It's a combination of Delta AY.4 and Omicron BA.1. It has been detected but there are very low levels of this detection. The recombinant itself this is something that is expected given that a large amount of circulation the intense amount of circulation that we saw in both Omicron and Delta."

The WHO is closely monitoring the recombinant since the Delta and Omicron were highly contagious. The world was affected badly by the Delta variant as it turned the healthcare industry upside down. Whereas Omicron turned out to be a highly transmissible variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Hence, the WHO is keeping a close eye on the recombinant, which is popularly known as Deltacron. Talking about it, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had tweeted: "We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SarsCoV2. Need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics and rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic."

The recombinant case was initially found in France. Since then, it has been reportedly detected in the US, the UK, Denmark and Netherlands.

Symptoms:

Experts have continued to warn people not to take the new variants lightly. However, the peculiar symptoms have not been reported.

As per UK's National Health Service, the common symptoms of the Deltacron are similar: High fever, persistent cough, loss of smell and taste, fatigue, and headaches.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:34 [IST]