What a month for empowerment: Twitterati react to Sabarimala verdict

New Delhi, Sep 28: Women of all ages must be allowed in Kerala's renowned Sabarimala temple, the Supreme Court ordered today, ending a ban on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

The five-judge bench by 4:1 majority had opined that the custom of stopping women from entering the shrine is violative of Article 25(1). The lone woman member of the bench Justice Indu Malhotra has expressed dissenting opinion saying the court should not interfere in issues of deep religious sentiments.

Apart from Chief Justice of India Misra, the bench comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

Women activists have welcomed the verdict calling it a big win for women empowerment. Here's how twitter reacted

What month for empowerment. Triple Talk gone, Adultery not a crime, LGBTQ can live in please and now #Sabarimala. Pillars of patriarchy is going down. #SabarimalaVerdict — Honey George (@honeygeorge74) September 28, 2018

Indian Supreme Court is on roll these days👏#Sabarimala — Pri ♥ EXID (@potatovoldemort) September 28, 2018

All five judges made excellent remarks, including the lone dissenting voice.



The #SabrimalaVerdict marks the dawn of a new India where, rightly, upholding Article 21 would take precedence over upholding Article 25. One hopes it would be applied fairly across ALL religions. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 28, 2018

Today marks end of autonomy for Hindu temples & deity.



Rights of devotee more important than Rights of Deity

Tantri no longer last word even for rituals

Temple treated at par with public place

Relegated to second class citizens.



Curious to know what the NDA govt will do next — Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) September 28, 2018

With that, the SC takes away the 'Me Time' men had annually in the name of god. #Sabarimala — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) September 28, 2018