What a fall for you: Prashant Kishor's scathing attack on boss Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jan 28: Janata Dal United vice president Prashant Kishor hit back at Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for over his claim that he was inducted in the Janata Dal United through a recommendation from the BJP's all-powerful leader Amit Shah.

"@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?" Kishor tweeted hours after Kumar said he was free to stay or leave the party.