What a ‘Bloody’ March it was in Kashmir

It was a bloody March in Kashmir. There was a spurt in the number of terror related incidents and the security forces had to be on their toes all month. An intelligence analysis suggests that this month (April) too would not be an easy one for the agencies since terrorists from Pakistan continue to make a fresh push in a bid to escalate violence.

On March 4, in an incident reported at Shopian, two Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists and four civilians suspected to be overground workers were killed in an encounter.

On 12th March, three terrorists were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir. In an encounter that took place on March 20 and 21, five security personnel were martyred. They included three Army jawans and two police personnel. Five terrorists part of the attack at Kupwara were gunned down by the forces.

On March 23, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed by security forces at Anantnag. On March 24, a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist was killed at Budgam.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Sunderbani area on March 28. On March 29, a policeman was martyred in a terror attack. His wife was critically injured in the attack.

On March 31, a policeman was martyred in a terror strike that took place in Pulwama.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day