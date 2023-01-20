WFI chairman to step down? President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says ‘will expose conspiracy’ today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The Sports Ministry has given ultimatum to the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign from his post. Meanwhile, the WFI chairman claims that it is a 'political conspiracy' to 'play with the dignity of women wrestlers'.

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Sports Ministry on Thursday delivered an ultimatum to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, giving him 24 hours to resign from his post, according to reports. This comes after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met country's ace wrestlers at his residence. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik were among them.

The wrestlers have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation of multiple athletes over the years, and they are now calling for his resignation and punishment against him as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give "a new life to Indian wrestling."

Wrestlers ready to lodge FIR against WFI President

The country's top wrestlers vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no "satisfactory response" and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately.

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.

Allegations are serious in nature, will meet them: Anurag Thakur on wrestlers protesting against WFI

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President's presence in the players' hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable. It may be noted that 21-year-old Anshu had not competed in that championship as she was injured.

A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, was then called for a meeting with the government as they discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.

During the one-hour meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed. However, the wresters wanted a concrete and immediate action and decided to continue their protest unless WFI President is removed and the national federation is disbanded along with all the state wrestling associations in the country.

Later addressing the media, Vinesh did not disclose what transpired at the meeting but said, "Unfortunately we did not get a satisfactory response." "Yesterday, we had 1-2 victims amongst us but now we have 5-6 wrestlers, who were harassed (sexually). We can't name them now, after all they are daughters and sisters of somebody. But if we are forced to disclose their identity, it will be a black day," said Vinesh, the two-time World Championship medallist.

WFI President sexually exploited women wrestlers, I have received death threats: Vinesh Phogat

"It's not just about his (Brij Bhushan) resignation. We will send him to jail. We did not want to take the legal route, because we had hoped for resolution but if a proper solution is not provided, we will lodge FIRs against the President. "We are World Championship and Olympic medallists, don't suspect us, we are telling the truth, believe us."

WFI Emergency General Council in Ayodhya .

It has been learnt that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has called for an Emergency General Council in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss the issue. "Yes, a meeting has been called and future course of action will be discussed. I can't say if WFI President will resign or not. It needs to be discussed," said a WFI official.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says will 'expose political conspiracy'

Under pressure to resign from his position over allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he will expose the "political conspiracy" to "play with the dignity of women wrestlers" on Friday noon.

Singh will hold a press conference at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district, the Lok Sabha member from Kaiserganj said in a Facebook post.

It may be noted that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's third term as WFI President is ending soon and he is ineligible to contest again. He was elected WFI President for the third time in February 2019.

According to the National Sports Code, a person may serve as President, and thereby on the Board, of the NOC/NSF for up to three terms or 12 years with or without break, after the completion of which tenure as President, the person shall not be entitled to return as an office bearer or Board member of the NSF.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:08 [IST]