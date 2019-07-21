West Bengal, three other states get new Governors

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 21: Four new Governors have been appointed by the Centre, while two have been transferred.

The Centre appointed Governors in four states, which also includes the politically crucial West Bengal. Jagdeep Dhankar, a senior BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate was appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He replaces Kesari Nath Tripathi.

BJP leader from Chhattisgarh, Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura in place of Kaptan Singh Solanki. Both Solanki and Tripathi are retiring next week.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandran replaces Narasimhan as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as Governor of Bihar in place of Lalji Tandon. The Centre transferred Tandon to Madhya Pradesh. Anandiben Patel will take over as Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, R N Ravi, who was the Centre's interlocutor for the Naga talks has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland. The Centre is yet to make any announcement regarding Karnataka. The Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala is set to retire next month and it is to be seen if the Centre would extend his tenure.