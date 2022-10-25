YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    West Bengal: New Jalpaiguri station gets 'Coach Restaurant'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Siliguri, Oct 25: An old train coach was refurbished to convert it into a restaurant, which has started serving multi-cuisine delicacies to people at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal's Siliguri, an official said on Tuesday.

    The 'Rail Coach Restaurant', which has a capacity of 32 guests, is serving different cuisines -- from North Indian and South Indian to Chinese, said Sanjay Chilwarwar, the additional divisional railway manager of New Jalpaiguri Junction.

    West Bengal: New Jalpaiguri station gets Coach Restaurant

    "The restaurant will not only help in increasing the revenue of the railways but also passengers will be able to have a unique experience of dining on a train coach," he said. Not just railway passengers, but anyone can come and dine at the restaurant, he added.

    Breathtaking: Train with vistadome coach, restaurant begins journeyBreathtaking: Train with vistadome coach, restaurant begins journey

    The North East Frontier Railway is also planning to set up such restaurants in Sukna, Tindhara, Kurseong and Darjeeling stations of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, said Chilwarwar.

    "A huge number of people travel through the New Jalpaiguri station and they look for nearby places to eat, this initiative will be a great help for them. We are hopeful that they will like the unique concept," said the restaurant's operator Sishir Haldar.

    After refurbishing the old coach, the railway handed it to the licensee, which spent another Rs 30 lakh on setting up the restaurant, said an official. The restaurant, which is serviced by 40 staff, is operational from 6 am to 10 pm, he said.

    Comments

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal restaurant coach

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X