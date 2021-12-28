Int'l travellers who test COVID positive at the airport will not be allowed to go to their destinations

Kolkata, Dec 27: The elections for four municipal corporations - Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar, Asansol - in West Bengal will be held on January 22, State Election Commission announced on Monday. However, it left out Howrah Municipal Corporation, amid the ongoing row between the Mamata Banerjee government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over a bill seeking its bifurcation.

The nomination filing for the January 22 polls will commence on December 28, State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said. "The last date for submitting nomination is January 3. The papers will be scrutinised the day after. January 6 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawing the nominations," PTI quotes the officer as saying.

Of the four, Asansol is the largest municipal corporation with 106 seats, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 33 and Bidhannagar with 41 wards, he said. The SEC said that repoll, if any, will be held on January 24.

Counting of votes will be held on January 25, 2022. "The commission has adopted electoral rolls updated up to November 1, 2021," Das said.

The model code of conduct will come to effect in the poll-bound areas from Monday.

The governor on Sunday said that he had on November 24 sent back the bifurcation bill -- which seeks to carve out Bally Municipality out of Howrah Municipal Corporation -- to the state government with a number of queries for which clarifications have not been provided thus far.

The SEC and the West Bengal government had earlier told the Calcutta High Court that plans were afoot to hold elections to five municipal corporations in the state on January 22 and the remaining civic bodies, where polls are due, on February 27.

Elections to Kolkata Municipal Corporation were held on December 19.

The TMC scored a hat-trick of retaining power in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on the back of a thumping victory, with its candidates winning in 132 out of the 144 wards, decimating a frail challenge from the opposition BJP, the Left Front and the Congress.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021