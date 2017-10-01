West Bengal Group D Result 2017: Download call letter, check result here

After the West Bengal Group D Result 2017 were declared all eyes are on the interviews. There are 6,000 vacancies and the interviews will start from October 16.

WBGDRB has selected candidates three times the total number of 6,000 vacancies. The provisionally qualified aspirants, according to the official results statement published by WBGDRB, will be informed about the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Interview schedule either through sms or email in their registered Mobile number or email Id.

The OMR sheets of the candidates, who appeared in the West Bengal Group D written examination have been scanned and evaluated electronically, said a statement from the organisors. Approximately, three times the total number of 6000 Group D vacancies will be intimated for the interviews. The candidates who are selected after the West Bengal Group D written exam, on the basis of the provisional Merit list will be called for Interview in a phased manner.

The West Bengal group D interviews are proposed to start from October 16, 2017, said a statement.

The recruitment of group D employees is being organised in West Bengal after a long interval. The last Group D recruitment was done during the erstwhile Left Front regime. The results are available on wbgdrb.in.

West Bengal Group D Result 2017, download call letter:

Click on download your interview call letter

Enter nine-digit application number and date of birth on the next page

Submit the details and download your call letter

Take a printout

