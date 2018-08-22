West Bengal Group D Recruitment results 2017 declared, how to check

New Delhi, Aug 22: The West Bengal Group D Recruitment results 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The result was declared after a written test and interview. The Board has also declared the merit list for all the categories of the candidates who have been provisionally selected.

Applications were invited online for recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel in the offices of the state government, located all over West Bengal.

Written Examination was held on May 20, 2017 and Interview process of the successful candidates started on October 16, 2017. The results are available on http://wbgdrb.in.

How to check West Bengal group D recruitment results 2017:

Go to http://wbgdrb.in/

Click on the link for the WB Group D Recruitment Examination 2017

Enter the nine-digit application number and the date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY) at the required space

Submit

View your result

Take a printout