West Bengal government relaxes night curfew hours to allow Holi festivities: Details here

Kolkata, Mar 17: The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that they would lift Night curfew for the state on 17 March, the day before Holi, for performing 'Holika Dahan'.

A notification from the state secretariat erlier said, "On the occasion of Holi festival restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 12 midnight and 5 am shall be relaxed on the night of March 17 so as to enable the celebration of Holika Dahan."

The state had on February 14 reduced night curfew by one hour making it from 12 am to 5 am restricting movement of vehicles and people during the period excepting for emergency purposes. The measures were in force till further announcements were made.

'Holika Dahan', is held on the eve of Holi typically at or after sunset when a fire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil. According to scriptures Holika was a demoness who was burnt to death.

