YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal elections 2021: TMC, Left candidates begin campaigning for upcoming assembly election

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 06: Trinamool Congress and Left candidates kick-started their campaigns for the West Bengal elections on Saturday. While the TMC announced the list of candidates for 291 seats on Friday, the Left named nominees for 39 seats that are going to polls in the first phase.

    tmc

    TMC's Ashokenagar candidate Dhiman Roy began door-to- door campaigning in the morning. The party's Jadavpur candidate Debabrata Majumdar also visited the voters in the area. CPI(M)'s Jhargram nominee Madhuja Sen Roy also campaigned in her constituency.

    West Bengal elections 2021: Amit Malviya slams TMC ahead of BJP's candidate list

    In Behala, TMC supporters were seen busy painting wall graffitis in the support of the party's two candidates from the area -- Partha Chatterjee (Behala West) and Ratha Chatterjee (Behala East).

    Ratna, who has been fielded by the TMC from the constituency of her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, began her campaigning by offering puja at her Parnasree home.

    Crude bomb blast: Six BJP workers injured in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

    "I will give my best efforts to win this seat. We all are working to make Mamata Banerjee our chief minister for the third time," she said. Exuding confidence, TMC's Labhpur candidate Abhijit Singha said it appeared that there was no opponent against him.

    "Last time, the party won by a margin of around 4,500 votes. Lets see what happens this time," the leader from Birbhum said.

    West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 tmc congress politics

    Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X