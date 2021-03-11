West Bengal elections 2021: EC says TMC's claim full of insinuations, averments

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission on Thursday sent a strongly-worded letter to the Trinamool Congress on its memorandum over injuries to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during campaign, saying it looks "undignified to even respond" to allegations that the poll panel is doing things in the state at the behest of a "particular party".

The EC said at the outset, it needs to be stated that injuries sustained by Banerjee at Nandigram "is indeed an unfortunate incident and deserves to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch."

"Having said that it is rather unfortunate that the memorandum in question is full of insinuations and averments, which in fact questions the very basis of creation and functioning of Election Commission," the letter said. It is completely incorrect to suggest that the Election Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated the whole governance structure, the poll panel said.

"This virtually tantamounts to undermine the very foundation of the Constitution of India, the most sacrosanct document in democratic polity. The Commission does not appropriate or take over the day-to-day governance of any state including West Bengal...," it noted.

The EC said, "It looks undignified even to respond to the allegations of all this being done on the behest of a particular political party, etc". The poll panel said West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra was not removed summarily and without any application of mind.

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she suffered injuries in her left leg after being attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram during election campaign.