YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal eases Covid curbs: Salons, parlours to operate at 50% capacity

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jan 08: The West Bengal government on Saturday relaxed its COVID-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

    Representational Image

    An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols.

    However, there was no clarification from when the order would be applicable.

    Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

    As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

    More WEST BANGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bangal coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X