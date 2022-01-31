YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal eases Covid curbs, allows colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3; check details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jan 31: The West Bengal government announced relaxation in COVID restrictions. The night curfew timings have been changed to 11pm-5am instead of the earlier 10pm-5am.

    West Bengal eases Covid curbs, allows colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3; check details here

    Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

    The state govt also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

    "Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls to operate at 75% capacity. Parks & tourist places to reopen with COVID safety protocols. Local trains and Metro presently running with 50% capacity will run with 75% capacity from tomorrow," the CM said.

    The West Bengal govt further added that Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights will operate daily.

    "UK-Kolkata flights to resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers," it said.

    "We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

    Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X