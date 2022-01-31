West Bengal eases Covid curbs, allows colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3; check details here

‘Profoundly shocked’: Mamata writes to PM Modi over Centre's move to reject Bengal tableau from R-day parade

Kolkata, Jan 31: The West Bengal government announced relaxation in COVID restrictions. The night curfew timings have been changed to 11pm-5am instead of the earlier 10pm-5am.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

The state govt also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

"Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls to operate at 75% capacity. Parks & tourist places to reopen with COVID safety protocols. Local trains and Metro presently running with 50% capacity will run with 75% capacity from tomorrow," the CM said.

The West Bengal govt further added that Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights will operate daily.

"UK-Kolkata flights to resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers," it said.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.