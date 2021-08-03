West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee likely to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas

YouTube
    Kolkata, Aug 03: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to conduct an aerial survey of two of the six flood-affected districts of the state on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, a source in the state secretariat said.

    mamata banerjee

    At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week have inundated streets and hamlets.

    "The CM is likely to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district and Khanakul in Hooghly district tomorrow. She may be accompanied by the chief secretary (H K Dwivedi)," the source said on Tuesday.

    The other four flood-hit districts are Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. Banerjee has directed her ministers to remain at their respective districts and supervise the relief and rescue works.

    Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

    west bengal mamata banerjee floods

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 18:38 [IST]
    X