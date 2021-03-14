West Bengal Assembly polls: Days after 'leg injury', Mamata to hold roadshow on wheelchair today

Sinha says Mamata offered self in exchange for Kandahar hostages

Kolkata, Mar 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recently sustained a severe leg injury, will be back to campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 after being discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday.

Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She will also address a public rally at Hazra on Sunday afternoon, Trinamool Congress (TMC) party sources said.

It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital after she suffered injuries on her left leg and waist at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10.

She had then claimed that she was attacked by "four-five persons".

Meanwhile, TMC has, however, cancelled the release of its election manifesto, which was scheduled for today.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.