    West Bengal: 22-year-old woman shoots at boyfriend over 'increasing distance' in relationship

    Bardhaman (WB), Dec 16: In an incident straight out of a movie, a 22-year-old woman opened fire on her boyfriend of four years in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district over "increasing distance" in their relationship, just after kissing the man and smoking cigarettes with him, police said on Thursday.

    The man, also aged 22, was, however, left unhurt as the bullet grazed his abdomen, while the accused was later arrested, an officer said.

    Representational Image

    The incident took place in Keshiya village in Katwa police station area on Wednesday night, he said.

    As per the police complaint lodged by the man, his girlfriend asked him to meet at a local circus ground upon her return home from Jharkhand, where she had gone a few months ago for a job, the officer said.

    The woman hugged the man, kissed him, they smoked cigarettes, and suddenly she pulled out a gun and opened fire at him, as per the complaint. However, the bullet missed his abdomen and the woman escaped the spot as the man raised an alarm. She was, however, later arrested and the firearm and cartridges seized from her possession.

    As per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place due to increasing distance between the two over the last few months, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

    X