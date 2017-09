Around 20 people were injured after fire broke out at a firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas district's Amdanga in West Bengal. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to rescue people.

In yet another similar incident, at least six people were killed and four others injured when a fire broke out in a house where a large quantity of firecrackers were stored illegally in East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

OneIndia News