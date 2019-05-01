  • search
    Well of Horrors: Telangana village tense after 3 girls raped, killed, dumped in well

    Hyderabad, May 01: A little know Hazipur village in Telangana is on a rampage over a shocking discovery that three of its young girls were raped and murdered.

    Skeletal remains of the three girls, aged between 11 and 17, have been found inside the abandoned wells in the last few days. The girls had been sexually assaulted, killed and buried in the wells.

    The three chilling incidents have opened up what investigators fear is a series of similar cases.

    On Friday last, the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in the well after police launched a search on a missing complaint by her father.

    According to the postmortem report, the girl had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

    As part of investigation, a police team visited the crime scene and after a thorough search unearthed the skeletal remains buried along with a bag which contained an ID card of a girl aged 18.

    It was later found she belonged to same village and had gone missing around one-and-half month ago.

    The remains were exhumed and sent for forensic examination, police said.

    In the backdrop of the recoveries, family members of a 11-year old girl who has been missing since 2015 urged the police to take up further searches fearing she could have also met with similar fate.

    Police said the accused admitted that he had sexually assaulted the 11-year old girl too, tied her body in a gunny bag and put it in a well next to his, in the same village. Police found her remains late on Tuesday -and recognized the deceased based on her dress.

    In this case too, the victim was walking back home from school.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 9:13 [IST]
